Missing 84-year-old Nadine Moses car found in St. Clair River

The car belonging to 84-year-old Nadine Moses was recovered from the St. Clair River on Saturday.

According to St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King, a body was found inside the vehicle, but it has not been identified yet.

Moses has been missing since May 4 of this year.

According to police, the car was located about 30ft off-shore by an Oregon based volunteer diving group called Adventures with a Purpose. Moses's family had reached out to the group, which states to have located 12 missing persons over the past year.

The group found the vehicle using advanced SONAR technology and contacted the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office Dive Team responded to the scene.

The vehicle was towed out of the water and the body was removed from the vehicle.

"Detectives from our office are continuing the investigation," said Sheriff King. "We will be working hand in hand with the St. Clair County Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the body and hopefully bring closure to a grieving family." Members of Nadine Moses’ family were at the scene of the recovery.

Advertisement

The Marine City Police Department, Michigan State Police, Marine City Fire Department and Tri-Hospital EMS also assisted at the scene of the recovery today according to a press release.