Missing Ann Arbor Pioneer High School student Adriana Davidson found dead; no foul play suspected

A missing student at Ann Arbor Pioneer High School was found dead.

Adriana Davidson, 15, of Scio Township was last seen by friends outside the high school Friday morning. The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said her body was found near the school's athletic fields around 1 p.m. Monday, and no foul play is suspected.

The circumstances of her death are unknown. Ann Arbor police will be taking over the investigation.