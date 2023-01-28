Police searching for missing Ann Arbor student who was last seen at her high school

article

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen who was last seen at her high school on Friday, January 27th.

According to authorities, Adriana Davidson, 15, of Scio Township, last communicated with her family around 9:00 a.m. while she was on her way to school.

According to the sheriff's office, the family began searching for her when Adriana did not return home but had no luck.

That is when the family went to the sheriff's office and reported her missing.

Adriana was last seen by friends at around 11:00 a.m. outside Pioneer High School.

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Adriana is asked to contact Washtenaw Metro Dispatch at 734-994-2911 or through our confidential tip line at 734-973-7711.