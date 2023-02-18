Missing Clinton Township mother of 3 is safe after leaving for NY man she met online

article

Police say a missing mother of three is safe after she left for New York.

According to family, Lynn Kim left for New York on New Year's Eve. to meet a man she met online on meetme.com.

"December 31st, she took off with some of her stuff, and from what I just found out today, January 4th, was (the last time) any contact was made," said Lynn's cousin Shannon.

She texted her three kids, 'I love you,' and then nothing since. Lynn Kim's three children are with relatives right now.

Clinton Township Police confirmed to FOX 2 Detroit that they made contact with Lynn Kim, and she was safe. No further information was available.

RELATED: 'No trace': Mother of 3 missing after leaving for NY man she met online