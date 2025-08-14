Missing Detroit 15-year-old Lawrence Dowl hasn't been seen in days

The Brief Family are searching for a 15-year-old who was last seen on Aug. 12. Lawrence Dowl went missing on the city's west side before family says he got into a white Dodge Durango. He did not have his phone. Police targeted a park on the city's west side while canvassing the area Thursday afternoon.



A Detroit family is desperate to find a missing 15-year-old who was last seen two days ago before failing to return home.

Detroit and Michigan State Police joined the search on Thursday, targeting a park on the city's west side.

What we know:

Family are searching for 15-year-old Lawrence Dowl, who was last seen earlier this week when he entered a white Dodge Durango on the city's west side.

Both Detroit and Michigan State Police were seen canvassing a park in the area of Stansbury and Pembroke Thursday afternoon, using a K-9 unit as they looked for the teen.

Dowl was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 12 and was reported missing on Wednesday.

He has brown eyes, weighs 145 pounds, and is 5-feet-7-inches. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jogging pants, and black shoes.

What we don't know:

Dowl left his cell phone at home, giving police no way of pinging his device for location.

Police received a tip about the park they were searching, but have no other details about his whereabouts.

What they're saying:

FOX 2 spoke to Dowl's aunt Lamisha Pullom about the family's search.

She said a friend told the family Dowl and another boy had been dropped off in the area before they started walking.

"We were told by a friend or supposed to be a friend, the person who was driving the car, that they dropped him and another boy off in this area and they took off walking," she said.