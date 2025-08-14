Missing Detroit 15-year-old Lawrence Dowl hasn't been seen in days
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit family is desperate to find a missing 15-year-old who was last seen two days ago before failing to return home.
Detroit and Michigan State Police joined the search on Thursday, targeting a park on the city's west side.
What we know:
Family are searching for 15-year-old Lawrence Dowl, who was last seen earlier this week when he entered a white Dodge Durango on the city's west side.
Both Detroit and Michigan State Police were seen canvassing a park in the area of Stansbury and Pembroke Thursday afternoon, using a K-9 unit as they looked for the teen.
Dowl was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 12 and was reported missing on Wednesday.
He has brown eyes, weighs 145 pounds, and is 5-feet-7-inches. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jogging pants, and black shoes.
Lawrence Dowl, 15, of Detroit
What we don't know:
Dowl left his cell phone at home, giving police no way of pinging his device for location.
Police received a tip about the park they were searching, but have no other details about his whereabouts.
What they're saying:
FOX 2 spoke to Dowl's aunt Lamisha Pullom about the family's search.
She said a friend told the family Dowl and another boy had been dropped off in the area before they started walking.
"We were told by a friend or supposed to be a friend, the person who was driving the car, that they dropped him and another boy off in this area and they took off walking," she said.
The Source: Interviews with family of the missing teen and calls to Detroit police were cited for this story.