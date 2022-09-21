Missing Georgia mom Debbie Collier was found naked and burned, clutching tree at bottom of embankment: docs

Graphic content warning

A missing Georgia mom found dead earlier this month was discovered partially burned, stripped naked and "grasping a small tree," according to police documents.

Debbie Collier, 59, vanished on Sept. 10, according to authorities.

Her daughter, Amanda Bearden, told investigators that her mother’s car was in the shop at the time and that she left home in a rented Chrysler Pacifica SUV, carrying only her license and a debit card.

Authorities tracked the rental vehicle to a highway nearly 60 miles away with help from Sirius XM radio and arrived around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 11.

The vehicle was "unlocked and unoccupied" in a parking area along the side of Georgia Route 15 north near Victory Home Lane in Clarkesville, according to Habersham County Sheriff’s Office records, obtained by Fox News Digital.

Officers and a K-9 unit found a red tote bag about a quarter-mile from the vehicle and "what appeared to be the remains of a fire" nearby.

Downhill from the scene, investigators found a blue tarp with burn marks, and "a nude female laying on her back, grasping a small tree with her right hand," according to the incident report.

She was "obviously deceased," and investigators quickly identified her as the missing mom, Collier.

Her remains were "apparently burned with what appeared to be charring to her abdomen."

The Habersham County Coroner's Office transferred Collier's remains to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Crime Lab for an autopsy, and GBI was also sent "various items of possible evidence" for enhanced analysis.

Collier’s last known communication was through the Venmo app, sending more than $2,300 to her daughter, according to the incident report. The payment also included a note, paraphrased in the report as saying, "They won’t let me go, there is a key to the house underneath a flower pot."

Before the remains were discovered, Bearden, who had been given an approximate location of the vehicle by Athens-Clarke County police, arrived on scene "in a hysterical state," according to police documents. She told investigators her mother did not suffer from any known mental health issues or "suicidal tendencies."

