Missing Jacob Angeles: Renaissance Festival goer missing

The Brief A 22-year-old Rockwood man is missing after attending the Renaissance Festival in Holly over the weekend. Jacob Angeles was last seen around 11 a.m. at the Saturday event, failing to show up for work. He drives a 2006 silver Jeep commander.



A Rockwood man is missing after attending a Renaissance Festival in Oakland County this weekend.

A missing persons report notes that Jacob Angeles did not return from the festival in Holly on Aug. 16. Police are now searching for the man.

What we know:

Angeles was last seen around 11 a.m. at the Renaissance Festival in Holly on Saturday.

Friends and family are concerned by the disappearance, calling the behavior abnormal of the missing man. He was expected to return home later that evening, but failed to do so.

He was expected to return to work at 3 a.m., but never showed up.

He drives a 2006 silver Jeep Commander.

What we don't know:

Family posting on social media said his phone was off when someone attempted to reach him Saturday night.