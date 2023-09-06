Missing Michigan woman's estranged ex-boyfriend sentenced to life for her murder

article

The estranged boyfriend of a Michigan woman missing for 15 years will spend the rest of his life in prison for her murder.

Brad Cournaya, 56, was sentenced Wednesday to life without parole after being convicted of killing Krista Lueth.

Lueth's family reported her missing in November 2008 after she didn't show up for classes at Michigan State University. She left her pet locked in her apartment and food cooking on the stove, as if she had only stepped out for a moment.

Krista Lueth (NamUs)

Police said an extensive investigation and forensic evidence led them to determine Cournaya killed her. Her body hasn't been found.

Cournaya is currently in prison after he was convicted of trafficking a minor in 2017.