Missing: Police searching for teen girl who ran away from Vista Maria on March 14

The Brief A 16-year-old girl has been missing since March 14 when she ran away from Vista Maria in Dearborn Heights.



Police are asking for the public's help finding an endangered missing teen from Dearborn Heights.

Tasia Keaton ran away from the Vista Maria House in Dearborn Heights on March 14 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Keaton is a 16-year-old, white female and stands 5 feet, 2 inches, weighing130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She has been known to change her hair color and has cut it short in the past.

Investigators say Tasia Keaton is suspected to still be in the Metro Detroit area, specifically, Dearborn Heights, Dearborn, Inkster, and Detroit. Tasia has family in the Flint area and Tennessee,

Keaton may also be seeking to travel to Grand Rapids.

Vista Maria is a nonprofit dedicated to helping at-risk girls - many of whom have experienced trauma, abuse or neglect. The large campus located at the corner of Telegraph and Ann Arbor Trail offer counseling, residence and education support among other services for recovery.

Keaton was last seen in the area of Joy and Beech Daly.



If you have seen her or have any information, please contact the Dearborn Heights Police Department 313-277-6770, Crime Stoppers or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children or 911.

