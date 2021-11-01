Missing Pontiac man found dead in Clinton River

The body of a missing Pontiac man was found Saturday in the Clinton River.

Christopher Espinoza, 24, was reported missing five days before his body was found. Authorities said his mother, who lives out of state, came to Michigan when his boss contacted her because Espinoza missed work.

His mother tracked him to a Rite Aid store not far from the river. She saw him on surveillance video leaving the store and heading south on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

She said Espinoza loved nature so she went to check by the river with his girlfriend. The body was found around 2:30 p.m. Police said Espinoza's body was facedown in about 3 feet of water by the shoreline near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Featherstone.

The cause of death is pending toxicology reports. Police said foul play is not suspected.