Missing Rebecca Park: Unanswered questions remain after body found in Northern Michigan

The Brief A body found in the Manistee National Forest resembles that of a missing woman, police said on Tuesday. Rebecca Park was reported missing on Nov. 3 when she was last seen in the area of Cadillac and Boon Township. A citizen-led search party helped locate the body.



The bizarre disappearance of a pregnant woman takes another gruesome turn after her body has been found in Northern Michigan, but the status of her baby remains unknown.

What they're saying:

Rebecca Park's family confirms that her body was discovered in the Manistee National Forest by searchers, not far from where she was last seen by her mother 21 days earlier, near Cadillac.

Oddly, this area had been searched before.

"The young lady that was found resembles Rebecca Parks, the young lady who went missing on November fourth, and we are actively investigating that," said Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor. "It's a tragic time in our county, and hopefully this brings some closure to this awful incident."

In court a day later were her baby's father, Richard Falor, and Rebecca's younger sister, Kimberly Park. They are both facing charges unrelated to Rebecca's death.

Featured article

Dig deeper:

Richard is facing unrelated drug charges, while Kimberly is charged with tampering with evidence and lying to police. They have not been charged with homicide.

Due to the media firestorm surrounding the case, the judge took decisive action in court on Wednesday.

"Kimberly Park, ladies and gentlemen, people in the court, media, and those on livestream," said Judge Corey Wiggins. "The court has an ethical duty to ensure that the defendants in these cases can have a fair trial. The court is well aware of the publicity this case has received across the country. In order to protect the defendants' interests in this case, the court is going to take the court off of livestream."

The lack of charges could be related to the fact that an autopsy has not yet been conducted on Rebecca, and, of course, the fact that her baby has not been found.