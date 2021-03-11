Missing St. Clair County girl died by suicide, police say

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK or text 741-741.

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

-----

A St. Clair County teen whose body was found Saturday after she was reported missing died by suicide, police said.

Leah Conner's body was found near the Trestle Bridge, on the Wadhams to Avoca Trail. Police were investigating the death earlier this week.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Conner's family pay for her funeral.

