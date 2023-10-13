Missing St. Clair County man last seen in Detroit after calling off work sick a month ago

article

A St. Clair County man has been missing for nearly a month after calling off work sick and disappearing.

Kyle Garza, 31, told his employer he was not feeling well on Sept. 16 and would not be coming to work. The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said that aside from a few innocuous updates to his employer during the day, no one has heard from him since that day.

Authorities said Garza was driving a 2008 black F-150 with license plate DLV3810. Detectives used license plate readers to track Garza to Mound and 8 Mile.

Kyle Garza's truck at a Detroit gas station (St. Clair County Sheriff's Office)

He last used his credit card at the Zoom Mini Mart gas station on Plymouth near Hubbell in Detroit on Sept. 17, and his phone pinged near Woodward and W. Grand Boulevard on Sept. 18.

Since Sept. 18, his phone has been off.

Anyone with information about Garza's disappearance or whereabouts is asked to contact St. Clair County Sheriff Det. Tim O'Donnell at 810-987-1731.

