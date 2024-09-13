Two 16-year-olds out of Macomb County have been reported missing after they were last seen traveling in a black pickup truck together.

Family first reported something was amiss when Alaina Stewart never returned home to her residence in Mount Clemens. She was last seen with her boyfriend Colton Miller in Warren, traveling in his black Ford F-150. It has the license plate of BA63298.

They were in Warren at the last sighting, which was earlier this week on Sept. 10.

Miller is a resident of Casco, Michigan.

As of Friday, Miller's phone was pinged by police, placing it in Detroit. However, there has been no other phone, social media, or credit card activity from either individual.

Stewart has blonde hair, blue eyes and is about 5-feet-3iinches tall. Miller has brown hair, brown eyes, and is 5-feet-4-inches tall.

If anyone has information on the couple, they're asked to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office at 586-307-8192.