Mississippi man shot in head while sitting in car in parking lot of Ann Arbor hotel

A shooting outside an Ann Arbor left a Mississippi man in critical condition Friday.

Police said a 31-year-old Mississippi man was sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of a hotel in the 3500 block of S. State Street when another man shot him in the head around 10 a.m.

RELATED: Man accused of stabbing 3 at Ann Arbor hotel described incident on Facebook Live

The shooter, a 22-year-old man also from Mississippi, knew the victim, police said. He was arrested.

Police said the motive is still unknown. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to call the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920, or the tip line at 734-996-3199 or email tips@a2gov.org.