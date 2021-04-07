Man accused of stabbing 3 at Ann Arbor hotel described incident on Facebook Live

article

A man accused of stabbing three women at an Ann Arbor hotel over the weekend went on Facebook Live after the incident to describe what happened.

Madron Aldonijah Austin, 47, allegedly stabbed the victims at the Sonesta Suites at 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities said narcotics and a money dispute allegedly played a role in the stabbing.

Possible suspect identified after three women are stabbed at Sonesta Suites in Ann Arbor

After the stabbing, Austin could be seen in a Facebook video showing his bloody hands before discussing the incident. In the video he said he was defending himself.

"Y'all going to see my picture on the news tomorrow," he said. "Because they know my name. They know my claim to fame. Real thugging for life."

The stabbing left a 27-year-old Ypsilanti woman in critical condition. A 36-year-old woman who was staying in the room and a 33-year-old woman who was renting the room were also stabbed. Authorities said at least one victim knew Austin.

Austin was arrested Sunday evening at an acquaintance's home in Ypsilanti Township, authorities said.

He is charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and armed robbery. His bond was set at $500,000 cash/surety, and he is being lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail.