Mobile vaccination hubs come to Detroit schools this summer for students

For Detroit public school kids the first full day for next school year is September 8th. and for April Jones, her kids are not going back without protection.



"I don't want to send them back to school unvaccinated," Jones said.

Detroit Public Schools Community District is partnering with the city's health department to launch a blitz to get kids 12 and up vaccinated.



They are bringing mobile family resource hubs inside buses, right to the neighborhoods to make it easy. On Wednesday they were at East English Village High School.



A spokesperson with the district says about 70 percent of staff are vaccinated - although it's not mandatory for anyone, although it's encouraged.



"It is a fact that in Detroit the age group of 40 and below is the population that has the least number of people vaccinated," said Iris Taylor, Detroit Health Department.





"You can see behind me there isn't a line wrapped around the bus," she said. "The turnout wasn't as expected, but remember its only the first day.

"It's been a general hesitancy across the US, but that's not stopping the enthusiasm the push or the energy or the commitment to be



Turnout continued to be sparse throughout the afternoon.



The mobile hubs will be operating in three locations over the next six weeks - at East English Village HS, on the west side at Renaissance High School and Munger Middle School.



The "School Hubs" vaccination events will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as follows:

Renaissance High School, 6565 West Outer Drive

Mondays: 7/19; 7/26 - First doses PfizerMondays: 8/2; 8/9; 8/16 - Second doses Pfizer

East English Village High School, 5020 Cadieux

Wednesdays: 7/14; 7/21; 7/28 - First doses PfizerWednesdays: 8/4; 8/11; 8/18 - Second doses Pfizer

Munger Middle School, 5525 Martin St.

Thursdays: 7/15; 7/22; 7/29 - First doses PfizerThursdays: 8/5; 8/12; 8/19 - Second doses Pfizer

Advertisement



