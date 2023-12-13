Unveiling of model of future Detroit Music Hall expansion delayed

The first look at what the expanded Detroit Music Hall will look like once the remodeled structure is up and running was expected to be unveiled Wednesday. Tod Williams, the architect behind the project and a local of Detroit, is leading the redesign and had planned to be on-scene for the big reveal.

However, it was rescheduled at the last minute.

The $122 million expansion of the hall is expected to be completed in 2026. A scaled-down model from William's firm will give audiences a first look at the future music theater. There are several new facets of the expansion that have been teased in recent months, including additional seating, an outside perforated metal screen that will work with both daytime and nighttime scenes, and an aerial walkway.

The project is partly funded through the Detroit Economic Growth Corp, which issued $80 million in tax-exempt bonds for financing.