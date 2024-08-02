The Modern Vegan opens in downtown Royal Oak

article

The sign's been up for a while, and the wait is finally over.

Royal Oak's newest restaurant, The Modern Vegan (TMV), opened Thursday.

If you didn't know it's there, you could miss the eatery tucked under a parking garage in the parking lot of Emagine Theatre. Though in an unassuming location, The Modern Vegan promises plant-based food that doesn't taste like vegan food.

(Photo: The Modern Vegan)

The restaurant got its start in Las Vegas in 2018. When the first location opened, TMV served only breakfast and brunch before later expanding to offer lunch and dinner. Everything is 100% plant-based.

Royal Oak's location will include breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with the restaurant opening at 10 a.m. seven days a week. It also has a bar, and will be open until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. On weekdays, the restaurant will close at 10 p.m.

Find The Modern Vegan at 304 N. Main St.