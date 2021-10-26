Oakland County is preparing to administer its first round of COVID-19 booster shots from Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines to residents, only a week after they gained final approval.

Amid the myriad developments around COVID-19 treatment is the increasing certainty that booster shots will help ward off infection and severe symptoms from the virus amid waning immunity from the original 2-dose and 1-dose series.

The county health division plans to launch its first clinics that will offer the Moderna and J&J vaccines in Pontiac and Holly on Tuesday. The clinics are also expected to carry the Pfizer booster dose.

Last Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved booster shots for all adults that received the J&J vaccine, as well as Moderna recipients who are either age 65 and older and adults who are immunocompromised. Those that received the Pfizer vaccine should mirror the guidance of those that got the Moderna 2-dose series when considering a booster shot.

Additionally, the CDC approved a mix-and-match approach, where someone that received one vaccine series can get a shot of a different variant. Experts say the ruling will make accessing the vaccine much easier.

Walmart, Walgreen's, and other pharmacies also now offer booster shots to residents

Oakland County nurses, however, will not be offering guidance on what booster variant someone should get. Those that are concerned should consult their doctor.

To get a booster shot, the county health department recommends setting up an appointment at OaklandCountyVaccine.com. Those without access to the internet can call the nurse that's on call at 800-848-5533 anytime between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Here are where shots are available:

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Drive-through clinic from 9 a.m. – noon on the Oakland County government campus, 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac in the parking lot between the North Office Building (26 East) and the Medical Examiner’s Office (28 East)

Indoor clinic from 2 – 6 p.m. at the Karl Richter Community Center, 300 East St., Holly

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Drive-through clinic from 9 a.m. – noon at the Rochester Fire Dept., 277 E. 2nd St., Rochester

Thursday, Oct. 28

Drive-through clinic from 1 – 4 p.m. on the Oakland County government campus, 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac in the parking lot between the North Office Building (26 East) and the Medical Examiner’s Office (28 East)

Indoor clinic from 2 – 6 p.m. at the Southfield Pavilion, 26000 Evergreen Rd., Southfield

Friday, Oct. 29

