Mold discovered in Metro Detroit school district buildings muddying return to classroom

The Brief Multiple school districts had their return to class disrupted by the discovery of mold in their buildings. In Rochester, the Delta Kelly Elementary School District said black mold was found after a leaky pipe was revealed. the diagnosis includes old ventilation ducts and a humid summer in Michigan.



It hasn't been the easiest start to the school year for some districts in Metro Detroit as a return to the classroom has revealed some icky situations.

Namely, the discovery of mold growing in the vents of multiple buildings.

Local perspective:

An elementary school in Rochester stopped class as quickly as it had started this week after an infestation of black mold was discovered in one of the classrooms.

Students at Delta Kelly Elementary School had returned from the summer just as officials found some leaks inside the building. After a more thorough check of the problem, the mold was discovered. It was also found to be airborne.

As a precaution, the kids were sent home until the problem was cleaned up.

While the health issue is expected to be resolved before the week is up, it's a frustrating development for some parents who have to rearrange their schedules and worry about their kid's health.

"I guess when you live in an area or a state where mold grows so I think there should be frequent checks to monitor," said Cherly Mack, a resident of Oakland Township. "You don't want kids going to school and being affected."

Big picture view:

The Rochester Community Schools district wasn't the only area to get hit with a mold problem this summer.

Dundee schools also closed down for mold, according to its superintendent. The summer's "unusually humid weather" was a factor, HVAC technicians told the district.

A similar problem was reported at Saline Area Schools, where middle school classes were delayed because of mold. The plan from the district was for class to resume on Aug. 28.

They too believe the problem was tied to a humid summer and broken vents that had remained open, allowing condensation to form.

In Rochester, the district says its remediation process is underway and follow-up tests have already been conducted.

"Rochester Community Schools is taking this situation very seriously and will keep our community informed of any updates as soon as they are available. Nothing is more important than the well-being of our students, staff and families," a statement read.