Mom ignites social media with 'LemonAid Challenge' to combat childhood cancer

To raise awareness of her daughter’s fight, and the fight of thousands of other children with cancer, Danielle Pigeon invented the LemonAid Challenge on social media.

"Emilia was diagnosed with neuroblastoma on Oct. 17, 2023. It came seemingly out of nowhere, and quite honestly, it felt like our family died that day," Pigeon said.

Emilia's cancer journey has been tough – with chemo radiation, an eight-hour surgery, and a near-death episode. But Pigeon has fought and advocated for her daughter every step of the way.

By starting the LemonAid Challenge,"Pigeon's goal is to increase awareness surrounding pediatric cancer.

Participants of the challenge must bite and suck on four lemon slices while recording themselves, say they are doing the LemonAid Challenge to raise awareness for childhood cancer, and then use #LemonAidChallenge when posting on social media.

The amount of time it takes to complete the challenge is how much money participants can donate to the effort. For example, if it takes 30 seconds, donate $30.

The donated money will be used to bring acts of kindness to cancer families, primarily at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, according to a GoFundMe started by Pigeon.

"Yellow represents the pediatric cancer awareness color, which is yellow or gold. The four slices represent the 4% of all federal funding that currently goes towards pediatric cancer research," Pigeon said. "I just want to raise awareness so that people know we exist, our kids exist, and they fight hard, and they deserve more than 4%."

Emily Gazsi, who offers spa and beauty services to families of pediatric cancer patients, first met Pigeon through her Hair to Heart organization. But Gazsi also knows the battle – her son Hudson was diagnosed with cancer two years ago.

"It is one of the more life-changing things that’s ever happened (to our family), aside from trauma that we’ve been through," Gazsi said. "It means so much to have a partner in crime while going through this."

Emilia is currently undergoing the immunotherapy phase of her cancer treatment.

Hudson is nearing the end of his cancer journey. His mom says he’ll have his last treatment on Nov. 17.

Anyone willing to donate to the LemonAid Challenge can do so by clicking here.