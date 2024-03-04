Mom charged for leaving child alone in SUV amid Stanley cup shoplifting spree

article

Bloomfield Township police arrested a mother for leaving her young child unattended inside her vehicle while going on a Stanley mug shoplifting spree.

Police were dispatched to Dick's Sporting Goods, 2105 Telegraph at 2 p.m. on Saturday after receiving a report of a small child by herself inside a parked vehicle.

The 3-year-old girl's mother returned to the car and admitted to leaving her in the unlocked vehicle while she went into the store with her brother and boyfriend.

A witness told police that the mother and two men left the store carrying a backpack and then attempted to conceal it inside the SUV.

"The backpack was recovered and determined stolen from Dick’s Sporting Goods. Inside the backpack were four (4) stolen Stanley mugs," police said in a statement.

A search of the SUV found 10 additional stolen Stanley cups. Dick’s Sporting Goods was able to confirm that all the recovered items were the property of the store.

The suspects were all identified and released from the scene. Charges are currently pending.