Mom of 14-year-old stabbed to death at Detroit park says it was over a basketball game

A stabbing left 14-year-old Daivion Henderson dead Tuesday night on Detroit's west side at Burgess Street near Thatcher Avenue.

The mother of victim says it happened because a group of kids were upset they lost a pickup basketball game. it led to a fight, then someone pulled up a knife.

"Everybody keeps telling me it's okay, but I say it’s not okay, because he’s not coming back," said Terronda Henderson, Daivion's mother.

The teen was the oldest of five children, played every sport, especially loved boxing and basketball. and she says – that love of the game, is what ultimately got him killed.

"Over a basketball game - it's crazy what happened to him, you win some, you lose some," she said.

According to witnesses who told Henderson, and her family, Daivion was playing a pickup game Tuesday evening. He checked in with his mom before – to let her know.

"He said 'I love you, mom,' I said, 'I love you too, son,'" she said.

Henderson says Daivion won that game, but the teens he was playing against were mad, they tried to fight him, but Daivion was a boxer, and was apparently winning the fight.

Then, it took a turn.

"He picked the boy up and slammed him a few times," she said. "On the last slam when Daivion stood back up, blood was gushing out of his neck."

Paramedics came and he was taken to Sinai Grace Hospital - where he died.

"I don’t want anybody to go through what I’m going through right now," said Henderson. "I haven’t slept, I haven’t eaten, I don’t know if I’m coming or going."

As of Wednesday afternoon – Detroit police are still searching for who fatally stabbed Daivion, but we’re told he’s another teenager.

"Baby, you need to turn yourself in," Henderson said.

As we said – there were witnesses who know what happened. Detroit police are asking those folks to speak up if they can help the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to Detroit police at 313-267-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for his funeral. GO HERE to learn more.

Daivion Henderson



