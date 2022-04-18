Mom of teens threatened by knife-wielding mentally ill man: 'Someone almost killed us'

Two teens were threatened by a knife-wielding man, in a church parking lot in Harrison Township last Friday. He was telling them, he wanted to cut out their organs.

"They ran in the house freaking out, 'Mom we almost died. Someone almost killed us,'" said their mother.

Twenty-three-year-old Christian Snow was sitting at St. Hubert’s Church worshipping the statue of Mary at midnight. Two days, before he was caught by police Sunday evening.

Snow was arrested swimming in the frigid canal off the St. Clair River in St. Clair County.

"With it being the holiest week of the year, I'm glad they were able to get him off the streets," the teen's mother said.

This was the third manhunt for Snow since 2019, when he escaped a psychiatric transport vehicle along I-75 in Hazel Park.

In summer of 2021, he escaped from the Behavioral Centers of Michigan – a psychiatric facility in Warren…and was re-captured a couple of days later.

"This is the problem with the system in Michigan," said the teens' mother. "We need to have facilities for these people. He's a boy, he's 23 years old, he needs help."

Snow is considered a religious fanatic, with an obsession with knives, and swords – and has a history of terrorizing people at churches and threatening young women with rape and murder.

This time, sources close to Snow say, he keeps falling through the cracks. And there is no place for him. Every time he’s in custody, of police – or psych facility, he gets out.

"I'm glad he's now off the streets and we don't have to worry about anyone getting hurt hopefully," she said.

Related: Christian Snow, escaped psych patient from Warren has been found, police say

The key word there – hopefully. Those sources close to Snow say he’s a threat to himself, and others - and although he hasn’t hurt anyone, they say it’s just a matter of time.

As of Monday afternoon, there has been no warrant issued for any charges against Snow.