Macomb teens threatened by 24-year-old in a church parking lot; suspect in protective custody

Two 18-year-olds were threatened by a man with a bladed weapon in a church parking lot on Friday.

The suspect, 24-year-old Christian Snow, was taken into protective custody on Sunday afternoon.

RELATED: Man killed and teen shot by intruder; Detroit police seeking suspect

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office responded to St. Hubert's Church on Prentiss St. on reports of a suspicious white male with a bladed weapon. Investigators said the man pulled out the weapon and began to damage a car while talking to the people inside in "gibberish."

The people in the car left the parking lot and the man chased them on foot.

Deputies did not locate the suspect, Christian Snow, the night of the incident after canvassing the area. Snow is currently in protective custody.

This isn't the first time Snow has been in trouble. In 2019, he escaped from an ambulance that he was riding in headed to a psychiatric facility. In 2021 he was also accused of showing up at churches with a machete, stalking women, and threatening to rape and torture them.

MCSO says Snow is currently homeless and diagnosed with schizophrenia. They also said he recently posted on social media that he would harm himself and others.

At the time of this weekend's arrest, he was also wanted on a dangerous weapons charge from an incident in 2021.