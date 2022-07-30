Mom says her 3-year-old was left in soiled clothes by KinderCare staff

Denise Bradley was livid and made sure staffers at KinderCare in Dearborn knew it.

"Look at this, she's been sitting in feces all day," Bradley yelled at the staff on camera.

When she went to pick up her 3-year-old daughter Sophie Monday, she knew something was wrong.

"I just I smelled something," she said.

Bradley discovered her daughter had an accident and was left in her soiled clothes.

"So I lifted up her dress just to see a little bit, maybe something was there, and that’s when I saw she was covered in feces down the back of her leg, she did not have any underwear on," she said.

Bradley stormed back inside where staffers apologized for what happened and told her they could not clean Sophie up because she did not have a change of clothes.

"And the issue was she actually did have three clean outfits," she said. 'They just didn’t give her anything."

Or bother to call Denise when it happened. Kindercare says the incident does not reflect their values and the teacher who left Sophie in feces-filled clothes has been fired.

But she’s not the only one who won’t be stepping foot back inside KinderCare.

"And that night I got a message saying we were banned from the center - and from all locations," she said.

Kindercare said in a statement: "Although we initially hoped to work through this issue and retain Ms. Bradley and her daughter, we came to the conclusion that we would be unable to do so after Ms. Bradley yelled at center staff and refused to follow our policy of not filming in our centers, a policy designed to protect the privacy of the children in our care."

"I made it a point to not record any other children," Bradley said. "To have the cameras rolling was for my protection, my daughter's protection - because they have lied.

"My behavior that day was out of frustration, any parent in that situation would want to know what happened."

Denise believes she and her daughter were banned because she posted video of the incident to her million-plus followers. She is a social media influencer and activist, and is now considering legal action against KinderCare.

KinderCare released a statement that reads in part, "The teacher involved in this incident is no longer an employee of KinderCare. We reported this to state licensing and fully support their investigation. We’re also taking the extra step on retraining our teachers on how to best support children when a bathroom accident happens."

For the full statement see below:

