Monday News Hit: Barber and salons reopen, Harper Woods staff on leave, Novi man convicted in Russia

All you short-haired enthusiasts can rejoice as Michigan salons and barbershops are set to reopen Monday. If cases from any other state can serve as an example, the return of cosmetic services for nails and hair will be accompanied by long lines and extreme wait times for an appointment. After all, it has been three months since residents could last get their hair cut.

Despite the seemingly inconspicuous problem of being unable to get a hair cut, it's also been the most visible source of protest for many displeased with statewide restrictions in place due to COVID-19. No one knew how long it would be before rules on social distancing and business closures when the pandemic was first confirmed in Michigan, however around mid-April was when unhappy residents began to express their displeasure with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders.

While public outcries intensified when Whitmer ordered department stores tape off non-essential supplies parts of the building, getting a haircut has been among the most missed services. An Owosso barber refused to close and received a cease and desist order from the state in May. Hundreds of protesters got their hair cut on the capitol lawn, where state police were handing out $500 disorderly conduct tickets.

Michigan's barbers and salons are among the last in the state to reopen. After an executive order closed them, and tattoo parlors, on March 21, industry leaders have worked hard on efforts lobbying the governor to let them reopen. On May 28, an organized coalition of dozens of salons, spa, and barbershop owners mocked up a list of safety measures that would be used upon reopening.

As is the norm of the year, face masks will be mandatory for those getting a hair cut or their nails done. The number of people inside the store will be limited as well. Many businesses may ask customers wait in their car until it's their turn to get serviced. Most places will also rid themselves of magazines and self-serve refreshments in an effort to reduce exposure to the virus.

"This is a day of liberation. My wife and my children didn't recognize who I was, haven't been here since early March so this is the first appointment I could make at 7 a.m. and I look good," said Detroit Councilman Andre Spivey. "And I want to stay this way."

"Man this is so freeing. It just gets you back in your normal zone and what you love to do. You know how you have a passion for doing something, this is what I have a passion for doing and it's great to be back doing it," said DeAngelo Smith, of Executive Cuts.

Smith is wearing a face shield, face mask, and is outfitted in enough personal protective equipment to make anyone feel safe during the pandemic. It's how a lot of barbers and stylists will look when you visit them.

Six Harper Woods employees on leave after woman found dead in holding cell

Two supervisors and four civilian aides of the Harper Woods public safety department have been placed on administrative leave following the death of a woman whose body was discovered in a holding cell last week.

Priscilla Slater was initially arrested in connection with a shooting on June 10. She was later found dead and an autopsy report has been commissioned, but no results have come back. The city has requested Michigan State Police to investigate the scene as part of an overall attempt to learn what happened.

Slater's death is the latest in a number of reported law enforcement-related incidents that have sparked mass protests across the country. Amid a national reckoning over racial injustice in the U.S. following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer, people have taken to the streets by the thousands to protest.

"At the end of the day, she (Slater) was found dead in a Harper Woods holding cell. No matter what it is, her family is grieving," said a protester holding a megaphone Sunday. "This city is over 60% Black, but that is not respected among our political leaders and that is not reflected in our police department, and that needs to change. That needs to change."

What started out as violent angst lashing out uncontrollably have become organized demonstrations that are now entering their third week. Leaders in the Black community have recognized the collective outcry from people of all ages and demographics as an encouraging sign - but the demonstrations were only a start.

Novi man arrested in Russia sentenced 16 years over espionage

In a story that started more than a year-and-a-half ago, a Novi man who was in Russia for a wedding last year before getting arrested by police was sentenced today. Paul Whelan, a 50-year-old ex-Marine was convicted by a Moscow City Court over spying charges. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Both Whelan's family and the U.S. government have rejected notions from Russia. The U.S. Embassy denounced the trial as unfair and said no evidence had been provided. Shortly after going missing at the end of 2018, Paul Whelan's brother David wrote on Twitter the family knew something was wrong after communication ceased Dec. 28.

"We learned of his arrest on Monday morning after his detention was picked up on newswires and have contacted Congressional representatives, the U.S. Embassy, and the State Department. We are deeply concerned for his safety and well-being. His innocence is undoubted and we trust that his rights will be respected," wrote David.

The spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Moscow said the ambassador called the conviction a "Mockery of justice" and said the "world is watching."

Whelan holds a U.K., Canadian, and Irish citizenship and was the former director of global security for BordWarner Inc. a parts and components supplier for car companies.

Atlanta's police chief resigns after officers kill man who was sleeping in Wendy's drive-thru

Atlanta's police chief resigned Saturday, less than 24 hours after a black man was killed by an Atlanta officer in a struggle following a field sobriety test.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced during a news conference that she had accepted the resignation of Police Chief Erika Shields.

"I do not believe that this was a justified use of deadly force and have called for the immediate termination of the officer," Bottoms said.