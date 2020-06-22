Monday News Hit: DPD suspends officer, Father's Day shooting hospitalizes three, the 2021 auto show

Protesters took the night off Sunday as demonstrators committed to their street marches took a collective breath, promising to be back in force Monday. However, that doesn't mean the city's police department didn't have some news to report over the weekend. The Detroit Police Department has suspended one officer and is investigating 11 other incidents related to excessive force during previous nights of protest.

In the case of the officer suspension, an MLive photojournalist claims to have received several welts around her body from rubber bullets, including near her eyes, after an officer fired non-lethal rounds at her and two other photographers. The newspaper said the three, which included journalists working for AFP and Getty Images, were arrested during protests on May 31.

The reporter was "hit more than a dozen times, once above her eye but also on her legs, arms, and chest, where the marks remained visible a day later," said the article.

The night in question was the third evening in a row of violent protests breaking out in Detroit - and the first that included a citywide curfew mandated by Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. According to MLive, the three photographers were stopped by police around midnight while on their way back to their parked car in Kennedy Square. All three put their hands up and identified as reporters before the police appeared to motion them to pass through. As they started to move, "one of the police officers fired from 15 to 20 feet away."

Chief James Craig issued a lengthy statement saying "This Department takes every allegation of police misconduct seriously and, as has been the practice since I have been Chief, any officer who acted improperly will be disciplined. DPD and the Board of Police Commissioners are investigating each citizen complaint and are actively collecting video evidence from body cams, building security cameras, and personal phones for a complete review of each claim."

Since the nights that included violence, protests in Detroit have remained peaceful for the majority of evenings where demonstrators made an appearance. However, that didn't stop protesters from holding a "Public Tribunal" Saturday in Hart Plaza where demonstrators explained times they were victims of police brutality, despite being nonviolent during the marches.

Man, two kids hospitalized after west side shooting Sunday night

A 37-year-old man and a 10-year-old girl are both in critical condition in the hospital after a Sunday night shooting randomly took place on the city's west side. Around 8 p.m., an individual approached the man, girl, and a 9-year-old boy and impulsively began firing toward the three - injuring all of them.

The shooting happened on the 19700 Block of Plainview near 7 Mile.

The 9-year-old boy is in stable condition as of Monday morning. Detroit Police have made no arrests and are asking the public for help on any leads or people of interest.

The suspect was seen running north on Plainview after the shooting.

What to expect next from the Detroit auto show

May brought online orders only and an unexpectedly less grim outlook for the auto industry in 2020 - despite the havoc the COVID-19 pandemic unleashed on one of Michigan's largest manufacturing sectors. Used cars and services for vehicles are also starting to pick back up. Now playing a balancing act of reopening manufacturing and selling more vehicles, the Big 3 in Detroit and brands known everywhere else are hoping they'll continue weathering a storm that absolutely crushed the industry's supply chain months ago.

Despite the uncertainty, there's at least one thing that all auto industry employees can look forward to - the return of the North American International Auto Show in 2021.

"We really do look forward to next year and it does give us the opportunity to improve and refine our plan, but also to integrate what's changing in social gatherings," said Doug North, chairman of the NAIAS.

After announcing the event's cancellation as space originally used by brands showing off new cars was re-adapted into a makeshift hospital for potential patients of the pandemic, most are expecting Detroit's first summer auto show will be ready come June of 2021.

So what will the show feature? Among the most anticipated trends the industry hoped to capitalize on this year was the unveiling of autonomous technology within vehicles. The status of that integration is now on hold as companies hold off on planned mergers with tech companies.

"It's really a mixed bag but if you try to read the tea leaves from 10,000 feet, I think it's a bit further than what the early analysts predicted. It's not going to be here next year in terms of any type of real use," North said.

There were plans using the Michigan Mobility Challenge to showcase some shuttles operating autonomously around the city.

Daily Forecast

A few spotty showers are being tracked across Metro Detroit Monday morning, with chances of an isolated shower possible later on. Highs today could jump into the mid-80s.

NASCAR: Noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage area at Talladega

NASCAR released a statement Sunday evening confirming that a noose was found in the garage area of the #43 car at Talladega Superspeedway.

The #43 car is driven by Bubba Wallace, the only African-American driver in the Cup Series. Wallace has been outspoken in the wake of social justice protests, driving a car with a 'Black Lives Matter' paint scheme at a recent race.

Wallace also led the push to have the Confederate flag banned from NASCAR events.