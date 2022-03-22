Monroe building firebombed days after business threatened

A Monroe business was firebombed Tuesday morning, a week after an envelope with a threat was dropped off at the building.

Authorities were called to Hassett Title at 33 E. Front St. just before 6:30 a.m. because the building was on fire. The initial investigation found that a rock was thrown through the window of the business and the front office was lit on fire, police said.

The building was damaged, but no one was hurt, including residents who live in apartments above the business.

Police said they believe the incident was connected to the threat received last week.

On March 14, a male put an envelope in the door during business hours, claiming contents of the envelope would kill and if not, a bomb inside the building would.

The FBI was contacted, and the envelope was tested. No harmful substances were found on the envelope, and there wasn't an explosive in the building, police said.

Advertisement

Monroe police are still looking for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Merkle at 734-243-7517.