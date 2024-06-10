Monroe carjacking suspect attacks car owner, leads police on chase

A carjacking suspect is in custody after leading Monroe police and Monroe County sheriff's deputies on a chase over the weekend.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect attacked the owner of a Subaru Outback in the 700 block of N. Macomb St. at 7:34 p.m. Saturday. The suspect, later identified as a 47-year-old Newport man, then fled in the Outback.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to assist, and a BOLO was issued for the vehicle.

A deputy spotted the stolen vehicle traveling north on N. Monroe St. from Mall Rd. in Frenchtown Township at 7:46 p.m. and tried to stop the driver, but he fled. He continued onto N. Telegraph Road toward Frenchtown Villa Mobile Home Park, where another deputy had placed stop sticks. Two tires were deflated as the suspect hit the sticks.

Once inside the mobile home park, the suspect drove through the park before abruptly stopping in the 8400 block of Maurice Ct. He was caught when he tried to flee on foot.

The suspect was arrested for fleeing and alluding, assaulting police, and resisting and obstructing. Monroe police are also seeking charges for the carjacking.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 734-240-7534.