Monroe cat rescue in desperate need of litter

A Monroe cat rescue needs litter for the felines it cares for.

The Friends Of Companion Animals Feline Rescue and Adoption Center said Friday that it had no litter. The rescue has more than 100 cats and kittens.

Related: 33 cats rescued from Monroe home after mail carrier sees animals on roof

Donations can be dropped off at the rescue at 2532 N. Dixie Hwy. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. They can also be sent there.