Monroe County deputies cracking down on speeding through February

Monroe County Sheriff's deputies will be conducting extra speed patrols through February 2023 in an effort to reduce crashes.

"The effects of speeding are deadly," said Sheriff Troy Goodnough. "We see people speeding every day. We are asking drivers to slow down, in your neighborhoods and on your local roads, to help keep everyone safe. You need to always obey the posted speed limit."

The sheriff's office shared some data about speed-related fatal crashes in Michigan – In 2021, there were 237 speed-related fatalities, an increase of 18.5% over 2020, when 200 people died.

All factors considered, Michigan crashes increased by 15% from 2020 to 2021. There were 245,432 crashes in 2020 and 282,640 crashes in 2021.

Nationally in 2020, there were 11,258 traffic fatalities in crashes in which one or more drivers were speeding, an 18% increase over the 9,478 in 2019.