Monroe County KOA adding 2 pools, new cabins, more amenities

The Monroe County KOA in Petersburg is getting two pools, a splash pad, and more over the next several years.

Other additions include pool cabanas, a concession area, and a new mini-golf course. The campground will also get six new cabins, along with more RV and tent camping sites.

The campground's existing amenities will also be upgraded.

The new pools come as the campground closed and drained its swimming lake last summer after multiple drownings.

According to the campground, planning remains in the early stages. Work is expected to begin this fall and will only take place during the off-season when guests are not camping.