Monroe County man dead after driving off road, going airborne moments after another crash

A Monroe County man died after driving off the road and crashing Wednesday afternoon.

According to the county sheriff's office, Shane D. Shobey, 27, of Dundee was driving on S. Custer Road, west of Dixon in Raisinville Township, when he crossed the center line and went off the road at 1:53 p.m. Shobey's car went airborne when he drove over a culvert in the ditch.

Authorities said Shobey had crashed moments before, that time on S. Custer Road, near Carrington Boulevard, in Monroe Township, so his airbags had already deployed before the Raisanville crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed was not a factor.

Anyone with information about the crashes is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7756. Anonymous tips can be called to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or can be submitted online.