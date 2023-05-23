Monroe County man wanted for shooting up front of home, narrowly missing resident inside

Monroe County deputies are looking for a person of interest in a shooting Monday morning.

James Pattenaude is said to be considered armed and dangerous, according to authorities. He is being sought for a shooting on Martinsville Road at 3 a.m. Monday in Exeter Township.

The resident said someone had opened fire with several gunshots at the front of his residence, then sped away. The sheriff's department says that Pattenaude and the victim know each other.

As of Tuesday night, a search is ongoing for Pattenaude, 38, who is known to stay throughout Monroe County and the Downriver area.

"There is a heavy police presence in the area of Milwaukee/Petersburg/Day/ roads. Police are searching for a male subject that was last seen in the woods," said the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. "SRT Team, Drone and K9 are also on scene. Police have a perimeter set up in the area.

Anyone with information on Mr. Pattenaude’s whereabouts is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

James Pattenaude



