Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal hit-and-run in Bedford Township

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred late Saturday night on Smith Road near Telegraph Road in Bedford Township.

According to investigators, 43-year-old Erika R. Todd of Erie, Michigan, was walking eastbound on Smith Road, near the roadway’s shoulder, wearing dark clothing. Preliminary findings suggest she was struck by an unidentified vehicle traveling eastbound. The vehicle fled the scene after the collision, leaving Ms. Todd lying in the roadway.

While she was on the road, Ms. Todd was struck again, first by a 2007 Honda Accord driven by a 65-year-old man of Toledo, Ohio, and then by a silver 2007 Nissan Sentra driven by 19-year-old of Erie, Michigan. Hall’s front-seat passenger was identified as 24-year-old, also of Erie. Both vehicles stopped at the scene, and none of the drivers or passengers were injured.

Ms. Todd was pronounced dead at the scene. Alcohol and speed are not currently suspected factors in the initial hit-and-run.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough has asked for the public's help in locating the driver and vehicle involved in the first collision. The make and model of the vehicle remain unknown.

The crash is being investigated by Lieutenant Brian Quinn and Deputies Cody Carena and Nicholas Burkhart of the Traffic Services Division. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7548 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or through their website at www.1800speakup.org.

This is an ongoing investigation.