Monroe County teen arrested after alleged attempted carjacking at Monroe High School

The Brief A teen is in jail after allegedly attempting to steal a car in Monroe County. The school administration reviewed video surveillance and were able to identify the teen suspect as a Monroe High School student.



A 15-year-old is behind bars in Monroe County after police say he pulled a weapon on a driver in an attempted carjacking at Monroe High School.

Timeline:

Monroe County Sheriff's deputies say the carjacking happened in the parking lot of Monroe High School on Thursday just before 3:30 p.m. Police say an 18-year-old student was sitting in his car when a 15-year-old suspect approached and asked for a vape cartridge.

After the 18-year-old told the teen that he did not have a vape, the suspect took out a revolver-style handgun from his waistband.

The suspect pointed the gun at the driver and demanded to take the car.

The driver got into his vehicle and drove off.

The school administration reviewed video surveillance and were able to identify the teen suspect as a Monroe High School student.

Dig deeper:

Later in the day, the Sheriff's Office received a call from a resident that the suspect was seen driving around Oakridge Estates. Police drove out to the area and were led to a home in the 300 block of Wildhaven where the teen was found and arrested.

Police say the suspect was in possession of a recently stolen vehicle from a nearby business.

When police searched the home, they found a silver pellet gun that resembled a real firearm. The teen was lodged at the Monroe County Youth Center.

Police believe the suspect acted alone

The case remains under investigation.