A Monroe man has died after he was hit by a vehicle while walking April 12.

Mason S. Mayville, 22, was walking east in the middle of the westbound lane of Mall Road west of N. Monroe Street in Frenchtown Township when he was hit by a Jeep Patriot around 9:05 p.m.

After the crash, Maryville was hospitalized in critical condition. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported Monday that he had died.

The driver who hit him, a 46-year-old woman from Dundee was not hurt. Authorities said she was wearing her seatbelt, and her airbags did not deploy.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.