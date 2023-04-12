Detroit woman hit, killed by gravel hauler while walking in Monroe County

A Detroit woman who was walking in a vehicle lane on Telegraph died when she was hit by a gravel hauler early Wednesday in Monroe County.

Authorities said the 55-year-old victim, who is not being named until her family is notified, was wearing dark clothing and walking in the middle of the right lane of southbound traffic north of Carleton Rockwood Road in Ash Township. A semi-truck struck her just before 5 a.m., and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver, a 40-year-old Ypsilanti man, crossed the centerline while trying to avoid hitting the woman. The truck stopped on the northbound shoulder and right lane.

Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

This is the second fatal pedestrian crash on the stretch of Telegraph in a little over a week.

Just after 10:30 p.m. April 3, authorities say a man identified as Scott Miller, of Allen Park, was walking in the road with traffic just south of Carleton Rockwood Road when he was hit and killed. He was also wearing dark clothing when he was struck.