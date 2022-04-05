Monroe police investigating attempted homicide after man found with stab wound in neck

The Monroe Police Department is investigating a stabbing late Monday night after finding someone with wounds from a knife in his neck.

Around 10:30 p.m., police responded to the area of W. Third and Union Street following reports of a male subject with stab wounds.

Officers provided emergency medical care until the fire department and community ambulance agency arrived. The man was eventually taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was located within hours of the incident and interviewed by detectives.

Identified only as a male suspect, he was lodged at the Monroe County Jail for attempted homicide.

State police assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nelson or Captain Dickerson. Contact Information: (734) 243-7509 and (734) 243-7524.