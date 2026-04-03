Macomb County family in search of hit-and-run driver that killed woman

The Brief 25-year-old Shyann Washington was struck and killed in a St. Clair Shores hit-and-run in late February. Crime Stoppers is working on their behalf to help find the person responsible for her death.



A Macomb County family is turning to the public for help in finding the driver who struck and killed a woman in late February. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

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The family of 25-year-old Shyann Washington has barely slept a day since she was struck and killed in a St. Clair Shores hit-and-run in late February. Now, Crime Stoppers is working on their behalf to help find the person responsible for her death.

Investigators say it was around 1 a.m. on Feb 25 when she was hit by a car that fled the scene near westbound I-94 at Shady Lane in St. Clair Shores.

Her death left a permanent hole in their hearts.

Officials are still on the search. FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.