Three charged in Detroit murder of witness in upcoming trial

The Brief Gerald Towns is charged with first-degree murder, and the prosecutor is assigned to the case. Investigators say Towns shot and killed 42-year-old Robert Harbin.



A witness to a crime was gunned down, and his alleged killer is set to face a judge months later.

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Gerald Towns is charged with first-degree murder, and the prosecutor is assigned to the case.

In the late-night hours of October 24, 2025, investigators say Towns shot and killed 42-year-old Robert Harbin.

It happened on Kelly Street in Detroit in Harbin’s pickup truck.

Two other people are also facing charges in connection with the murder; however, authorities say Gerald Towns was the mastermind behind the plan.

What's next:

The judge remanded the 62-year-old defendant to the Wayne County Jail.

Towns will be in court for a probable cause hearing on April 10.