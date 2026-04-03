Three charged in Detroit murder of witness in upcoming trial
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A witness to a crime was gunned down, and his alleged killer is set to face a judge months later.
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Gerald Towns is charged with first-degree murder, and the prosecutor is assigned to the case.
In the late-night hours of October 24, 2025, investigators say Towns shot and killed 42-year-old Robert Harbin.
It happened on Kelly Street in Detroit in Harbin’s pickup truck.
Two other people are also facing charges in connection with the murder; however, authorities say Gerald Towns was the mastermind behind the plan.
What's next:
The judge remanded the 62-year-old defendant to the Wayne County Jail.
Towns will be in court for a probable cause hearing on April 10.