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Three charged in Detroit murder of witness in upcoming trial

By Camille Amiri
Published  April 3, 2026 6:27pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
Three people charged in murder of witness in upcoming trial

Three people charged in murder of witness in upcoming trial

The man who was killed in October was indeed a witness to a crime, and he was also a victim in that original crime. Gerald Towns is charged with first-degree murder, and the prosecutor is assigned to the case.

The Brief

    • Gerald Towns is charged with first-degree murder, and the prosecutor is assigned to the case.
    • Investigators say Towns shot and killed 42-year-old Robert Harbin.

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A witness to a crime was gunned down, and his alleged killer is set to face a judge months later.

Big picture view:

Gerald Towns is charged with first-degree murder, and the prosecutor is assigned to the case.

In the late-night hours of October 24, 2025, investigators say Towns shot and killed 42-year-old Robert Harbin. 

It happened on Kelly Street in Detroit in Harbin’s pickup truck. 

Two other people are also facing charges in connection with the murder; however, authorities say Gerald Towns was the mastermind behind the plan.

What's next:

The judge remanded the 62-year-old defendant to the Wayne County Jail. 

Towns will be in court for a probable cause hearing on April 10.

Crime and Public SafetyDetroit