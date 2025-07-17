Monroe police K9 Apollo leads drug bust of 71 kilos of cocaine

article

A Monroe Police Department K9 officer played a key role in a large-scale drug bust on northbound I-75 recently.

MPD K9 Officer Apollo assisted in the drug seizure of 71 kilos of cocaine from a semi-truck traffic stop.

Michigan State Police cruiser conducted a traffic stop on the truck within city limits.

City of Monroe K-9 Officer Peyton Smithers, along with trainee Officer Samantha Hammontree and Apollo, responded to assist.

"Apollo was instrumental in the success of this stop, alerting officers first to the area where the narcotics were concealed within the vehicle," Monroe police said on Facebook. "And then directly to the recovery of 71 kilos of cocaine.

"This case exemplifies effective teamwork between agencies and the crucial impact of highly trained K-9 units in interdiction efforts."