Monroe Street Midway again bringing roller rink, sports zone, more to Downtown Detroit

article

The Monroe Street Midway's roller rink, sports zone, and more return to Downtown Detroit on May 18.

Other attractions include mini golf, basketball, LED swings and seesaws, and food and drinks.

(Photo: Bedrock)

"The Monroe Street Midway provides Detroiters of all ages with accessible and ‘uniquely Detroit’ entertainment options, while spotlighting local entrepreneurs and Detroit artists," said Ivy Greaner, Bedrock’s Chief Operating Officer. "The Midway has welcomed more than 240,000 guests and helped generate substantial support for local businesses. It continues to surpass our expectations and has become a special place to create long-lasting memories."

The Midway will be open Thursdays through Sundays, weather permitting. There will also be themed activities such as Fitness Fridays, Silent Disco Saturdays, Dino Sundays, as well as musical performances by local DJs, and more.

Find more things to do here.

(Photo: Bedrock)

Entry is free into the Midway, the Sports Zone, mini golf, and playground activities. Roller skating is $13 per person, including skate rental.

What to expect:

Rollout Detroit: Operated in collaboration with RollerCade, Detroit’s oldest continuously open, Black-owned roller rink. Guests can book their tickets in advance at RolloutDet.com.

Rocket Mortgage Sports Zone: Two half-court basketball courts and one full-court, multi-use sports area for basketball and pickleball are free to the public on a first-come-first-serve basis, made possible by the Rocket Community Fund.

Playground-Style Activations: New this year, the Midway will have a series of LED swings and seesaws for everyone to enjoy.

Mini Golf: Play some putt-putt on an enhanced 9-hole mini golf course. Mini golf is free to the public on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Original Artwork: See artwork by renowned Detroit artists including Sheefy McFly, Olivia Guterson, Tony Whlgn, India Solomon, David Rubello and Marlo Broughton featured throughout the Midway.