Monroe Street Midway returns next month with more things to do in Detroit

Detroit's Monroe Street Midway reopens for the season next month.

The outdoor roller rink and sports courts, food trucks, and live entertainment are returning. A nine-hole mini golf course, pavilion seating, and a grass lawn will be new this year.

The Midway will be open from May 27 until Sept. 5.

All of the details haven't been revealed yet, but last year there were theme nights, special adult skating times, and skating lessons available at the Rollout Detroit Roller Rink,

Hours:

Fridays and Saturdays: 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays: 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Closed Mondays and Tuesdays, except Memorial Day and Labor Day

