Monroe toddler found unresponsive and badly bruised, mother and boyfriend arrested

A Monroe mother and her boyfriend have been arrested after a toddler was found unresponsive and bruised all over his body.

On Sunday morning, police were called to a home in the 700 block of South Roessler where a 2-year-old boy was found not breathing and bruised. He was revived by CPR and taken to Promedica Hospital in Toledo, Ohio.

The child is now in critical condition. The child's 19-year-old mom and her 22-year-old boyfriend have been arrested.

Police said the woman's boyrfriend is not the father of the child.

They are expected to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Monday in Monroe County District Court.