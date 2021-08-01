Monroe Township Fire Lieutenant dies in boat crash

article

According to the Monroe County Sheriffs Office, a body was found after a boat crash on Laplaisance Creek in Bolles Harbor.

A little after midnight, authorities say they responded to a call about a boat hitting a dock and overturning.

Once they responded to the scene, authorities say they confirmed two 37-year-old men were on the boat.

Officials say one of the men was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and the dive team was called to search for the other victim.

Around 11:30 am the missing body was located.

Officials say they identified the person as Francis (Frank) Brown III, a lieutenant for the Monroe Township Fire Department, a position he had for 11 years.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7700.

