More Ford workers laid off • Samantha Woll murder update • Detroit Lions fall to Baltimore Ravens

Ford laid off another 364 workers as a result of the UAW strike.

On Friday, the automaker told 10 additional employees at the Rawsonville Components Plant in Ypsilanti Township, Mich. and 354 workers at the Sharonville Transmission Plant in Sharonville, Ohio not to report to work Monday.

These newly laid off employees join 45 people who were previously laid off in Rawsonville and 306 previously laid off in Sharonville.

Ford has laid off 3,100 employees, calling it a "knock-on effect" of the strike targeting several of its plants. UAW members are striking at three Ford facilities - Michigan Assembly, Chicago Assembly, and the Kentucky Truck Plant.

Antisemitism not suspected in Samantha Woll's murder

Detroit police say they don't believe the murder of prominent Jewish leader Samantha Woll was a hate crime, based on current evidence.

Woll, 40, was found stabbed to death outside her home in the 1300 block of Joliet Place in Detroit on Saturday morning. Police are now searching for her killer.

"The investigation into the death of Ms. Woll remains ongoing. At this time, however, no evidence has surfaced suggesting that this crime was motivated by antisemitism," Detroit Police Chief James White said in a statement Sunday.

Woll was the board president at Isaac Agree Downtown and also worked as the Deputy District Director for Rep. Elissa Slotkin. She was rememberer during her funeral Sunday as someone who wanted peace and fought for all people, no matter who they were.

Detroit Lions fall to Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson guided Baltimore to touchdowns on its first four possessions of a dominant first half, and the Ravens trounced the Detroit Lions 38-6 on Sunday in a matchup of division leaders that was lopsided from the start.

Baltimore (5-2) was up 28-0 before the NFC North-leading Lions (5-2) even managed a first down. It was the most complete performance of the season by the Ravens, and a resurgent Detroit squad fell flat while facing a major test on the road.

Jackson went 21 of 27 for 357 yards and three touchdowns, finishing with a near-perfect passer rating of 155.8. He also ran for a TD. Jackson had great success with deep passes, often finding receivers open in the secondary with plenty of room to run. Baltimore protected Jackson well, and when that started to break down, his scrambling kept plays going.

Don't bag your leaves this fall, experts say

Before you break out the rake and plastic bags to rid your yard of fallen leaves this autumn, experts hope you’ll consider leaving them on the ground instead.

According to the University of Delaware’s College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, fallen leaves are full of essential nutrients that help with soil rejuvenation. Bagging them not only takes away those nutrients, it also increases their chances of ending up in a landfill or alternative disposal site.

"Recycling leaves offers a great alternative to the environmental and economic expense of removing this resource from your property," according to the university.

Wildlife also use the leaf litter as a habitat and a place to forage for insects, spiders, slugs, turtles and small mammals. And with the abundance of nutrients left on the ground, you won’t need to buy as much commercial fertilizer. That will both save you money and reduce the potential for commercial fertilizer to end up in water sources.

Daily Forecast

Temperatures will be near 70 for most of the week.

What else we're watching

Michigan gas prices continue to fall. They are down 7 cents from this time last week. The trial for Travis Deshawn Irving, a man accused of killing a security guard in Greektown , is scheduled to begin Monday. Ferndale's Hilton Road Cafe announced its closure over the weekend, citing rising food prices and the owners' health. Oakland County is forgiving nearly $200 million in medical debt. The county will utilize $2 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase the medical debt of Oakland County residents for a fraction of its cost, then forgive their debt. With Halloween approaching, haunt season is in full swing. Find a haunted house here.

Chevron to buy Hess for $53 billion as biggest US oil companies get even bigger

Chevron is buying Hess Corp. for $53 billion, and it’s not even the biggest acquisition in the energy sector this month as major producers seize the initiative while oil prices surge.

The Chevron-Hess deal comes less than two weeks after Exxon Mobil said that it would acquire Pioneer Natural Resources for about $60 billion.

Crude prices are up 9% this year and have been hovering around $90 per barrel for about two months.

Chevron said Monday that the acquisition of Hess adds a major oil field in Guyana as well as shale properties in the Bakken Formation in North Dakota.