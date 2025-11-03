More suspects facing charges after businessman Eddie Jawad shot in Macomb Township

The Brief Two more suspects are facing charges stemming from the shooting of gas station owner Eddie Jawad. Jawad was shot outside his Macomb Township home last month. One suspect has already been arrested and charged in connection with the crime.



Two additional suspects are expected to be arraigned Monday on charges stemming from the shooting of Macomb County businessman Eddie Jawad.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, a 39-year-old man from Sterling Heights will be charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit embezzlement, while a 44-year-old Sterling Heights woman is facing charges of embezzlement of $100,000 and conspiracy to commit embezzlement - agent or trustee $1,000 or more but less than $20,000.

The backstory:

Jawad, who owns numerous gas stations in the area, was shot outside of his home on Oct. 14.

Video showed a man walking through a neighbor's backyard in dark clothing that morning. That person, who was later identified as 32-year-old Jasan Martin, then climbed a wall onto Jawad's property on 24 Mile Road and waited for about 45 minutes between two parked vehicles for Jawad to come outside.

When Jawad exited his home, got into an SUV, and began driving down his driveway, the suspect ran out from his hiding spot and started shooting.

Jawad suffered non-fatal injuries in the shooting.

Martin was charged last month with assault with intent to commit murder, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, and three counts of felony firearm. On Nov. 3, an added charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder was added.

The suspect was arrested during a raid in Warren a few day after the shooting.

A team consisting of members of the Sheriff's Office Swat team, Warren Police Department Drone Team FBI Violent Crimes and Gangs Task Force, and MCSO Set broke down the door of a home on Rivard Avenue and came out with Martin in custody.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said traffic cameras helped them track the vehicle used in the shooting. According to the sheriff, a black Ford Escape with a stolen license plate was spotted parked nearby at the time of the shooting, and Martin was seen fleeing the scene in that Escape.

Investigators determined that the plate was stolen from a Cadillac in Detroit, and ruled out that person as a suspect.

Using traffic cameras, police tracked the SUV to Detroit, where it was later spotted with the real license plate on it. Since the plate was now different, investigators used distinct markings, including brake dust, smudges, and bird poop to determine that the vehicle was the same one involved in the shooting, Wickersham said.

The vehicle belonged to a person from Eastpointe who matched the description of the suspect. Authorities questioned that person on Oct. 17, but released them after determining that they had loaned the vehicle to a family member at the time of the shooting. Ford tracking data confirmed areas the SUV was seen, including near the shooting, Wickersham said.

Once authorities determined where Martin was, he was arrested. The investigation included 23 search warrants being executed.